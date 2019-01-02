Watch Luke Combs Sing Tenacious New Song ‘Every Little Bit Helps’

Just before the end of 2018, Luke Combs promised to play a new song for fans if they could push him past one million followers on Instagram. The fans rallied and, true to his word, the CMA Award-winning artist posted a video of him singing the song “Every Little Bit Helps” on Tuesday.

Here’s the deal – I’m 3k followers away from 1M on Instagram (@lukecombs – https://t.co/8PgTucqOGx). @nicohocking bet me we can’t get there by midnight; if we do, I’ll post a video of a new song that y’all have never heard tomorrow. Let’s go. — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) December 31, 2018

Written by Combs with James McNair and Chase McGill just prior to Christmas, “Every Little Bit Helps” feels like a natural companion to previous hits such as “Hurricane” and “When It Rains It Pours.” In this instance, Combs slots himself in the role of a guy who has to remove every trace of his ex in order to move on with his life. He takes pictures down, sleeps on a futon, goes across town to a different bar — all in hopes of some incremental improvement. “Might not get me all the way over you / but every little bit gets me a little bit closer to / walking right out of the valley of the shadow of the death / step by step,” he sings, strumming his acoustic guitar.

“Every Little Bit Helps” may still be in its raw, unfinished state right now but it’s possible that could be changing: Combs also notes that he’ll be heading to the studio in 2019 to record some new music, presumably for the follow-up to his debut This One’s for You (and its deluxe edition This One’s for You Too). On January 31st, Combs launches his headlining Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama.