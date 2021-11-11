Luke Combs Sings for the Love of Music in New Song ‘Doin’ This’

In addition to taking home his first Entertainer of the Year prize at Wednesday night’s CMA Awards, Luke Combs also debuted a new song during the telecast. “Doin’ This,” an ode to making music regardless of any fame or riches, is out in studio form now with an accompanying video.

The video acts as a kind of prelude to the song, a ballad in which Combs looks back from his present state of fame and run of Number One country hits. He recalls an interviewer asking him about his background and what he’d be doing if he hadn’t become famous. The answer: he’d still be making music, even if it was just for a few friends, or grinding it out in some far-flung town, just for the love of it.

“I’d be feelin’ on fire on a hardwood stage/Bright lights like lightning runnin’ through my veins,” he sings in the chorus, his voice ramping up into a powerful roar. “At the Grand Ole Opry or a show in some no name town/I’d still be doin’ this, if I wasn’t doin’ this.”

In the video, Combs takes questions from the interviewer and highlights his friend Adam Church, a North Carolina musician who shared stages with Combs back when he was just getting started.

Combs has numerous live shows lined up through the next few months, including two nights at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Nov. 18 and 19, two nights at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 29 and 30, and another two nights at TD Garden in Boston on Dec. 2 and 3. In March 2022, he’s set to play several arena shows in Canada. His most recent album, the deluxe, bonus-tracks edition of What You See Is What You Get, came out in October 2020.