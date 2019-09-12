Luke Combs Details New Album, Shares ‘1, 2 Many’ Featuring Brooks and Dunn

Luke Combs pours them back with abandon on his new song “1, 2 Many,” which features on the North Carolina singer’s upcoming album, What You See Is What You Get, out November 8th.

Combs began performing “1, 2 Many” while on tour this year, often noting the song was indebted to his Nineties country heroes, Brooks & Dunn. The duo now appear on the final studio version of the song, lending Combs an assist as they join in for the delightfully clever chorus, “About half past 10, I’m half past tipsy/And quarter to 12, man I done had plenty/The countdown’s on when the first beer hits me/5-4-3-2-1, too many.”

Along with “1, 2 Many,” What You See Is What You Get will feature the five songs that appeared on Combs’ latest EP, The Prequel, which was released in June. What You See Is What You Get was produced by Scott Moffatt and marks Combs’ second studio album, following his hit 2017 debut, This One’s for You.

Combs will spend the rest of the year touring in support of What You See Is What You Get. He returns to the road September 17th in Los Angeles, while his “Beer Never Broke My Heart” tour officially resumes September 26th in Rogers, Arkansas and wraps with two sold-out gigs in Nashville, December 12th and 13th.