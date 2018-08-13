Luke Combs Medicates Heartache in ‘She Got the Best of Me’ Video

There’s no better therapy for an artist like Luke Combs than to pick up his guitar and play, which is exactly what he does in the new video for his heartbreak power ballad “She Got the Best of Me,” the latest single to be released from his expanded This One’s for You Too LP.

A video split roughly into two parts, the opening sequence features a radio voiceover as Combs rustles around his home and eats a bowl of cereal, which leads into the North Carolina-raised singer-songwriter’s own song coming on the radio. The DJ’s intro of “She Got the Best of Me” runs through Combs’ quick rise to fame, setting up the montage that follows as he travels from show to sold-out show to play to his eager fans. “All that’s left of me is beating in this guitar,” Combs sings, and the visual contrast suggests that his fans, rather than his ex, may be getting his best after all.

One of the five tracks to be added on This One’s for You Too, “She Got the Best of Me” is the fourth single to be released in some form with Combs’ major-label debut, the other three of which all reached Number One on the country charts. Combs is currently on the road and plays the Illinois State Fair in Springfield, Illinois, on August 14th.