 Maren Morris, Luke Combs to Discuss Accountability in Country - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next 'We Have No Choice': Voting Machine Company Sues Fox News for $2.7 Billion
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Maren Morris, Luke Combs to Discuss Accountability in Country Music

Critic Ann Powers will moderate the Q&A session during Country Radio Seminar’s 2021 virtual edition

By
Jon Freeman

Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Jon Freeman's Most Recent Stories

View All
Maren Morris, Luke Combs

Maren Morris and Luke Combs will discuss accountability during a Country Radio Seminar session in mid-February.

Harper Smith*; Zack Massey*

Luke Combs and Maren Morris are set to participate in a joint online Q&A session February 17th during Country Radio Seminar that will focus on accountability and their roles as artists. Country Radio Seminar 2021, being held as a virtual event due to the Covid-19 pandemic, takes place February 16th to 19th.

Moderated by critic Ann Powers, the conversation will take a look at what this new generation of stars like Combs and Morris see as their responsibilities, as well as addressing country music’s problematic past and reshaping it for the better. Registered attendees to CRS 2021: The Virtual Experience can view the session at 4 p.m. ET on February 17th. Registrations are available on the CRS website.

The event arrives in the middle of a momentous week for country artists, with Morgan Wallen being pulled from the playlists of radio conglomerates and other platforms over his use of a racial slur on Sunday. Earlier this week, Combs had been the target of online discussion when older photos of him surfaced that included Confederate flag imagery. Combs has yet to comment on the images.

CRS 2021 also includes Luke Bryan as the subject of the annual CRS Artist Interview, label-sponsored performances, and the New Faces showcase featuring Tenille Arts, Travis Denning, Ashley McBryde, Hardy, and Matt Stell.

In This Article: Luke Combs, Maren Morris

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1348: Dua Lipa
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.