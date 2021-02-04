Maren Morris, Luke Combs to Discuss Accountability in Country Music

Luke Combs and Maren Morris are set to participate in a joint online Q&A session February 17th during Country Radio Seminar that will focus on accountability and their roles as artists. Country Radio Seminar 2021, being held as a virtual event due to the Covid-19 pandemic, takes place February 16th to 19th.

Moderated by critic Ann Powers, the conversation will take a look at what this new generation of stars like Combs and Morris see as their responsibilities, as well as addressing country music’s problematic past and reshaping it for the better. Registered attendees to CRS 2021: The Virtual Experience can view the session at 4 p.m. ET on February 17th. Registrations are available on the CRS website.

The event arrives in the middle of a momentous week for country artists, with Morgan Wallen being pulled from the playlists of radio conglomerates and other platforms over his use of a racial slur on Sunday. Earlier this week, Combs had been the target of online discussion when older photos of him surfaced that included Confederate flag imagery. Combs has yet to comment on the images.

CRS 2021 also includes Luke Bryan as the subject of the annual CRS Artist Interview, label-sponsored performances, and the New Faces showcase featuring Tenille Arts, Travis Denning, Ashley McBryde, Hardy, and Matt Stell.