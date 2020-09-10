Luke Combs Heads to the Roller Rink in ‘Lovin’ On You’ Video

A young Luke Combs heads to the roller-skating rink on a mission to win the affection of a friend in the video for his hit “Lovin’ On You,” from his second album What You See Is What You Get. Combs recently previewed the location when he performed the song on The Tonight Show back in July.

Playing out like a flashback from childhood, the Tyler Adams-directed “Lovin’ On You” video is, like “When It Rains It Pours” before it, Combs at his most genial. Grainy VHS footage shows a young boy posing as Combs — he’s wearing one of the star’s signature fishing shirts — heading into a birthday skating party where singer Dillon Carmichael is serving as the DJ. All of the singer’s future band members are also present. Every time the young Casanova tries to make his move, his crush Nicole keeps getting pulled away or distracted.

He doesn’t lose focus, though. Setting up shop on a Guitar Hero-style arcade game, young Combs eventually wins a mountain of tickets for his riff mastery. He redeems them to buy a pretty pair of skates for birthday girl Nicole, who happily skates hand in hand with him after his victory. As the timeline flashes forward at the end of the video, it’s revealed that present-day Nicole is actually Nicole Hocking, Combs’ wife.

Last week, Luke Combs was one of the top nominees for the 2020 CMA Awards, earning six nods including one for Entertainer of the Year. “Lovin’ On You” also recently hit Number One on the country radio charts, giving the singer his ninth consecutive chart-topping hit since debuting with “Hurricane.” On October 23rd, he’ll release a deluxe edition of What You See Is What You Get that adds five new songs to its track list.