Luke Combs Plays ‘Lovin’ On You’ in an Empty Roller Rink on ‘Fallon’

Luke Combs appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Thursday night to perform a somewhat stripped-down version of “Lovin’ On You,” the country superstar’s fourth, and latest, single from his platinum-selling second album What You See Is What You Get.

Filmed outside Nashville at the Brentwood Skate Center, Combs and his band run through a loose rendition of the song co-written by Combs, Thomas Archer, Ray Fulcher, and James McNair. Combs’ previous eight singles have all gone to Number One at country radio, and earlier this week he became the only country artist to have their first two albums spend 25 weeks or more at Number One on the country albums chart, breaking a record set by Taylor Swift.

“I just kind of had that idea lovin’ on you, and wanted to write something fun, real kind of country and honky-tonky kind of thing,” Combs said last month. “I was just in the throes of love and there we go, that’s kind of it.”

The song, which follows Combs’ and Eric Church’s duet “Does to Me” as the singer’s latest single, is a classic country confessional, a Brooks & Dunn-inspired rush that finds Combs professing his love of Miller Lite, duck blinds, and two-door Fords.

“I don’t think there is a wall between me and my audience,” Combs told Rolling Stone last year. “There’s not anything that makes people go, ‘Oh, I can never be like that guy.’“

On Friday, Combs will be appearing virtually at Sirius XM’s Highway Finds Fest, an online festival featuring new performances from Maren Morris, Sam Hunt, Maddie & Tae, Carly Pearce and more.