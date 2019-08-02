Hear Luke Combs’ New ‘Let’s Just Be Friends’ From ‘Angry Birds Movie 2’

Luke Combs delivers a message of reconciliation in his new song “Let’s Just Be Friends,” released on Friday. The tune appears in the upcoming Angry Birds Movie 2, which hits theaters August 16th with the voices of Peter Dinklage, Leslie Jones, Bill Hader, and Awkwafina.

Over a bright, modern production of ringing electric guitars and banjo, Combs sings of natural divisions and how they can be bridged. By combining respective strengths, he offers, everyone is better off. “If we don’t even know what we were fussin’ about, don’t you think it’s time we work it out?” he sings. It’s a song made for an animated kids’ movie, sure, but it’s hard not to imagine he intended for some adults to hear it as well.

“Let’s Just Be Friends” is the latest in a series of new releases from Combs, who put out his EP The Prequel in early June. Among that project’s five new songs is Combs’ current single “Beer Never Broke My Heart,” which seems destined to extend the North Carolina native’s run of chart-topping hits. Earlier in July, Combs was also formally welcomed as the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry with an induction party that included Vince Gill and Joe Diffie.

Combs’ headlining Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour will resume in September, concluding with a two-night blowout at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena in December.