Hear Luke Combs, Leon Bridges’ Live ‘Crossroads’ Duets

They may hail from the distinct worlds of country and R&B music, but Luke Combs and Leon Bridges’ voices sure do pair well together. The two singers shared the stage earlier this year for an episode of CMT Crossroads, and now you hear live versions of them teaming up on Combs’ “Beautiful Crazy” and Bridges’ “Beyond.”

Recorded on an outdoor stage right in the middle of Nashville’s Lower Broadway, “Beautiful Crazy” was pulled from This One’s for You Too, the expanded version of Combs’ major label debut that includes the hits “When It Rains It Pours” and “Hurricane.” Of the two cuts, this twangy tearjerker gives each singer a chance to shine as Combs and Bridges trade off verses. “Beyond,” a dewy-eyed love ballad released on Texas native Bridges’ 2018 LP Good Thing, sees some full-on harmonies, which are almost seamless given the rich, smoky textures of both their voices.

The Crossroads episode first aired in June, after both new albums had become hits, with This One’s for You Too climbing to Number Four on the Billboard 200 and Good Thing going one spot higher. Bridges plays the Palace Theatre in Saint Paul, Minnesota, tonight, while Combs visits Glen Helen Amphitheater in San Bernardino, California, on Saturday, September 22nd.