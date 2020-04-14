Hear Jameson Rodgers and Luke Combs’ New Collab ‘Cold Beer Calling My Name’

Last summer, Jameson Rodgers was on the road opening for Luke Combs. This week he’s singing with the country superstar on a new collaboration, Rodgers’ ode to chilling out “Cold Beer Calling My Name.” It’s a natural fit, considering one of Combs’ signature hits is titled “Beer Never Broke My Heart” (the pair are also friends).

Opening with some jagged guitars that call to mind Jason Aldean more than the Nineties vibes of Combs, “Cold Beer Calling My Name” finds Rodgers singing about driving fast into an endless night. The destination: anywhere with a cold beer. It’s not Dylan lyricism, but it’s the escapist chaser that many of us can use these days.

Combs comes in on the second verse, furthering the anywhere-but-here fantasy with some imagery about being in the front row of some hillbilly rock show. “I’m gonna put a little chill in my weekend,” Rodgers promises at song’s end.

Rodgers wrote the mid-tempo track with Hunter Phelps, Brett Tyler, and Alysa Vanderheym. His debut single “Some Girls,” released via Columbia Nashville, is currently at country radio. Rodgers, a Mississippi native who has written hits for Florida Georgia Line and Chris Lane, is working on his first album.