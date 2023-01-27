Luke Combs Surveys His Life in New Song ‘Growin’ Up and Gettin‘ Old’

Luke Combs continues to survey his journey through adulthood with the upcoming album Gettin’ Old, a companion recording to 2022’s Growin’ Up. The CMA Entertainer of the Year marked the announcement with a new single combining the two album titles, “Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old,” that arrived on Friday.

A midtempo tune that’s Combs’ signature combination of gruff and tender, “Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old” finds him reflecting on how far he’s come and how he’s still got a little wild streak he can summon if the moment arises. “That hourglass we have don’t last forever/I’ve been thinkin’ about it more and more these days,” he sings, before promising, “I can still raise hell with the boys all night if I want to.” Combs wrote the song with Rob Snyder and Channing Wilson, who just released his own single “Sunday Morning Blues” earlier in January.

Gettin’ Old (due out March 24) was produced by Combs with Chip Matthews and Jonathan Singleton and is his fourth full-length album following 2022’s Growin’ Up, 2019’s What You See Is What You Get, and 2017’s This One’s for You. A full track list has not been announced, but a release notes that it will feature 18 new songs, six more than Growin’ Up.

"This album is about the stage of life I'm in right now. One that I'm sure a lot of us are in, have been through, or will go through. It's about coming of age, loving where life is now but at the same time missing how it used to be, continuing to fall for the one you love and loving them no matter what, living in the moment but still wondering how much time you have left."

Immediately following the album’s release, Combs will launch his headlining 2023 world tour with a performance at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Other stops on the trek include Nashville’s Nissan Stadium, Detroit’s Ford Field, and Chicago’s Soldier Field. He’ll also visit Canada and then zip across the Pacific for dates in New Zealand, Australia, and Europe.

Combs is set to perform at next month’s Grammy Awards, where he’s nominated for three awards, including Best Country Album for Growin’ Up.