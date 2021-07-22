 Luke Combs Pays for Funerals of Fans Who Died at Faster Horses Fest - Rolling Stone
Luke Combs Pays for Funerals of Fans Who Died at Faster Horses Festival

Three men died from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning at the Michigan country music festival, which Combs co-headlined

Joseph Hudak

Luke Combs, Faster Horses

Luke Combs performs at Faster Horses country music festival in Brooklyn, Michigan, on July 16th.

Erika Goldring/Getty

Luke Combs, one of the headliners of Michigan’s Faster Horses country music festival, has paid to cover the funeral costs of three fans who died at the music and camping festival earlier this month. A representative for Combs confirmed an original report by Michigan TV station WLNS to Rolling Stone.

The three young fans — Dawson Brown, 20; Richie Mays, 20, and Kole Sova, 19 — died inside their travel trailer from apparent carbon monoxide exposure. Their bodies were found Saturday, July 17th. Combs headlined Faster Horses the previous night.

Two other men were critically injured in the accident and remain hospitalized. According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, exposure to carbon monoxide from a generator near the trailer is believed to be the cause. A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to benefit the victims and their families.

A 30-year-old woman was also found deceased early Saturday morning on the festival grounds in an unrelated incident. Faster Horses is held at the Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan.

On Monday, organizers of Faster Horses issued a statement about the deaths. “All of us in the Faster Horses Festival Family are deeply saddened by the tragic losses this weekend, as confirmed by the Lenawee County Sheriff’s department,” Brian O’Connell, Live Nation’s president of country touring, wrote on the Faster Horses Instagram account. “Our hearts are broken for the families, friends and loved ones.”

