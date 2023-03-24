Luke Combs’ Studio Version of Tracy Chapman’s ‘Fast Car’ Is Here and It’s Exquisite

Luke Combs dropped his mammoth 18-track album Gettin’ Old today, an LP already distinguished by the hit single “Love You Anyway” and the early favorite “5 Leaf Clover.” But it’s a cover song from 1988 that has fans buzzing: Combs’ version of Tracy Chapman’s radio staple “Fast Car.”

The country songwriter posted a video of himself singing the song in 2018 and revisited it in 2020 during his pandemic-era livestream series. On Friday, Combs released a studio version of Chapman's Top 10 hit. It's a faithful arrangement announced by the song's signature guitar riff and Combs displaying a tender side to his gruff voice.

“The guitar part on that song is super iconic, and everyone knows the song as soon as you start playing it. They know it, and they sing along. It’s like ‘Free Bird’ or ‘Jolene,’” Combs told Rolling Stone in 2020 for a story about the resurgence of “Fast Car.” “I didn’t realize to what extent my fan base would be so aware of it, and love it so much. It’s so interesting that a song from [35] years ago can be so relevant and impactful in a moment in time.”

Combs’ new album Gettin’ Old is the follow-up, and companion piece, to 2022’s Growin’ Up. He’ll launch a massive stadium tour Saturday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.