See Luke Combs Cover Tracy Chapman’s ‘Fast Car’ in Livestream Concert

Luke Combs took to Instagram Live on Tuesday night to perform the first of what he promised will be many Livestreamed shows, as the United States settles into a discipline of social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’ll do one every week we’re quarantined,” Combs said at the conclusion of the four-song set, which kicked off with a soulful cover of Tracy Chapman’s 1988 hit “Fast Car” and included the debut of a new song, “What Do You Do When It Rains?”, that he just wrote during a writing retreat in Florida.

Dressed in jeans, a camo fleece vest, and a baseball hat, and sitting on a Miller Lite stool with a red Solo cup within reach, Combs apologized for sweating so much. “It’s hot in here. I turned the air off for this video,” he said (unlike Liam Gallagher, who feared the worst when his house got stuffy).

Combs also sang a pair of his big country-radio hits, “When It Rains It Pours” and his breakthrough single “Hurricane.” But the North Carolina native didn’t just let the music do the talking — he also gave a shout-out to the World Health Organization and encouraged his fans to monitor their website and social accounts. “The World Health Organization is doing a great job of keeping everybody up to date,” he said. “Check their website, who.int, or on their socials @WHO.”

Like most all country artists, Combs had his live concerts affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Last week, his headlining appearances at the C2C Festival in the U.K. were scrapped when the festival was forced to postpone.