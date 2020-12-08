Luke Combs Switches to Classic Balladry in Unreleased Song ‘Ever Mine’

Over the weekend, Luke Combs performed a solo acoustic version of the song “Ever Mine,” an unreleased track that doesn’t appear on the CMA Male Vocalist of the Year’s latest album What You See Is What You Get.

Written with fellow singer-songwriters Charlie Worsham and Hailey Whitters, “Ever Mine” is a classic country ballad that takes a narrative approach to depict a soldier who’s been sent away from his family to fight in a war. Rather than focusing on acts of heroism or patriotism, the song looks more at the things that keep a person from sinking into despair amid such grim circumstances.

In the case of Combs’ narrator, he thinks of his wife: “I keep your picture in the pocket of my coat/I sometimes find when I’m alone it’s my last bit of hope,” he sings. Through a series of sustained notes in the chorus, Combs sings of having faith that they’ll eventually be returned to one another. “I’m ever yours, and you’re ever mine,” he concludes.

Though he’s been consistently successful with regard to mainstream country radio and streaming for the last couple years, Combs doesn’t seem to be resting on his laurels between albums. In addition to writing with Worsham and Whitters, Combs has also been working with rising bluegrass star Billy Strings on new music.