Luke Combs Puts Emotional Lyrics First in ‘Even Though I’m Leaving’ Video

Luke Combs’ latest single “Even Though I’m Leaving” is one emotional listening experience. Written by Combs with Wyatt Durrette and Ray Fulcher, the narrator pleads with his father to not leave him behind at various stages of his life. At first, he’s a young kid, worried about monsters under the bed. Later, he’s shipping out to serve his country far away from home. And finally, he’s there as his father prepares to pass on.

Combs released a new video for the song this week and wisely lets the lyrics speak for themselves. A simple black-and-white concert video, the clip shows the North Carolina songwriter singing the ballad, off his EP The Prequel, in front of a crowd of fans.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Combs’ co-writer Fulcher said the three writers all thought of their fathers as they were working on the song. “It wasn’t any of our stories, but we all had our dads in mind, being like, ‘Man, it would be really tough for these things to happen,'” Fulcher said. “It was very emotional to write about it, putting yourself in that character’s shoes.”

Combs is set to perform at the All for the Hall benefit in Los Angeles on September 17th, and will resume his sold-out Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour on the 21st in Wisconsin. Fulcher, meanwhile, is currently on his Down on My Window Tour, and will play Athens, Georgia’s 40 Watt Club on September 12th.