Watch Luke Combs Perform ‘1, 2 Many’ on ‘Kimmel’

Luke Combs appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to perform two tracks, “Even Though I’m Leaving” and “1, 2 Many.” The country singer was joined by his band for both tracks (as well as a red Solo cup during the lively rendition of “1, 2 Many”). “Even Though I’m Leaving” previously appeared on Combs’ recent EP The Prequel and the song, along with “1, 2 Many,” will appear on his upcoming album What You See Is What You Get.

Combs’ second album, What You See Is What You Get, is set to drop November 8th. The album is the singer’s first full-length release since his debut album, This One’s for You, came out in 2017 and was produced by Scott Moffatt. “I’m really excited about the album,” Comb told Rolling Stone earlier this year. “I want people to still get what they’re expecting, but also push their boundaries a little bit.” He added that the new songs are “more of the same,” but “in the best way possible.” The recorded version of “1, 2 Many” features Brooks & Dunn, whose ’90s sound inspired the tune.

The musician has also announced plans for his What You See Is What You Get Tour, which kicks off in Columbia, Missouri at the Mizzou Arena on February 7, 2020.