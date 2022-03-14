 Luke Combs, Ed Sheeran Perform 'Dive' Onstage in London - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone

Luke Combs and Ed Sheeran Surprise Fans With ‘Dive’ Duet at C2C Festival

The country star has covered the song solo in the past, but Sunday night at London’s O2 Arena marked their first onstage collab

By
Joseph Hudak

Senior Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Luke Combs has been covering Ed Sheeran’s hit “Dive” in his shows for a while now. He even recorded his own studio version back in 2018. But on Sunday night at the U.K.’s Country to Country Festival in London, Combs had an assist from Sheeran himself.

“We usually do this solo acoustic,” Combs said by way of introducing “Dive.” “We wanted the band to be over here and do this thing, and so, this is a cover song that we recorded a few years ago.”

Combs kicked off the power ballad, from Sheeran’s 2017 Divide album, before the English singer-songwriter appeared for the second verse. The crowd at London’s O2 Arena exploded in cheers. Combs and Sheeran have become friends in recent years, hanging out in Nashville and in London, but this was the first time they’ve shared a stage.

The 2022 C2C Festival marks the festival’s return since the pandemic canceled both the 2020 and 2021 installments. Along with Combs, the other headliners this year included Miranda Lambert and Darius Rucker. Once back in the U.S., Combs will play the Tortuga Music Festival in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on April 10; Stagecoach in Indio, California, on May 1; and New Orleans’ Jazz Fest on May 5, before performing a string of stadium shows this summer.

