See Luke Combs Tell His Fans’ Stories in New ‘Does to Me’ Video

When Luke Combs began brainstorming ideas for the music video for “Does to Me,” his collaboration with Eric Church, he knew his fans would be involved in some way. He decided on having them submit inspiring photographs and posts via Instagram. “I had them share things that might not mean a lot to others, but does to them,” he writes in a title card that opens the new video.

His latest single off What You See Is What You Get, “Does to Me” is based around that premise: that even the tiniest things to you can be life-defining for someone else. The video runs through a number of them, including posts from a father honored that his son became a Marine, one from a mother proud of the bracelet that her special needs child made for her, and a photo of two best friends finishing a race together.

Combs announced the premiere of the video on Monday night with a personal Instagram post of him giving the speech at his friend’s wedding, mirroring the song’s lyric about being a “couple beers deep but I still remembered that speech.”

“I had written that song a couple years ago,” Combs told Rolling Stone last year, recounting how he enlisted Church to sing on “Does to Me.” He said he only wanted the “Never Break Heart” singer to do it if he loved the song. “I really only wanted him to do it if he’s really interested. A couple months later, we got a date on the books and his vocal was the last thing we got for the record. Yeah, man, it’s awesome.”