Luke Combs Tells a Story of Comeuppance in ‘Cold as You’ Video

Luke Combs offers a story of comeuppance served frosty in the new video for “Cold as You,” which premiered Tuesday evening. The song appears on Combs’ deluxe second album What You See Ain’t Always What You Get.

Directed by TA Films, the video depicts a man at a diner counter who picks a song on the jukebox to help ease his blues. The vintage Wurlitzer turns out to be a portal into a dusty barroom where he can drink beer and cut loose, except that his ex-girlfriend shows up anyway and threatens to spoil the fun by begging him to come back when a new woman catches his eye. Combs’ only appearance is in the form of a video on a bar television that depicts him recording the song, but there are a few sly references to his earlier videos for the eagle-eyed.

“My team and I are always keeping the fans in mind with everything we do and the fact that we were able to implement so many ‘easter eggs,’ including characters from my past music videos, was really cool,” Combs said in a release.

“Cold as You” is Combs’ current radio single, following 11 consecutive Number One hits. He’ll be headlining shows through the fall, with dates coming up including September 4th in Boone, North Carolina, and a two-night stand September 10th and 11th in Raleigh. In 2022, he’s set to headline California’s Stagecoach.