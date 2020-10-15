Watch Luke Combs Sing Piano Ballad ‘Better Together’ at Billboard Music Awards

Luke Combs was named the Top Country Artist at the 2020 Billboard Awards, held on Wednesday and broadcast on NBC. During the event, Combs also gave a live performance of his new single “Better Together.”

Accompanied only by a masked piano player, a suited-up Combs gives a faithful rendition of the tune, which he penned with Dan Isbell and Randy Montana for his 2019 album What You See Is What You Get. The song closes out the original version of the album (though not the upcoming deluxe edition with bonus tracks) and draws comparisons between ideal pairings, “like a cup of coffee and a sunrise, Sunday drives and time to kill,” that include him and his wife.

Combs’ Billboard Awards recognition is the latest in a string of big wins for the young superstar, including earning Male Artist of the Year and Album of the Year at the 2020 ACM Awards. Additionally, Combs is up for six honors at the 2020 CMA Awards in November, including Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year, and Single of the Year.

On October 23rd, Combs will issue What You See Ain’t Always What You Get, a deluxe version of his second album. In addition to the hefty 17 tracks from the original version, the new release features the songs “Six Feet Apart,” “Cold As You,” “The Other Guy,” “My Kinda Folk,” “Without You” featuring Amanda Shires, and “Forever After All.”