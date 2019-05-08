Luke Combs’ ‘Beer Never Broke My Heart’ Could Be the Country Song of the Summer

Luke Combs takes some comfort from a reliable old friend his new single “Beer Never Broke My Heart,” released on Wednesday. The song is the “Beautiful Crazy” singer’s first release from an upcoming second album.

Combs had previously been testing “Beer Never Broke My Heart” with audiences at his live shows, dropping it into his sets more than a year ago. Set to a swampy, detuned guitar riff, the song lets Combs recount life’s many uncertainties and the numerous letdowns he’s already endured. “Trucks break down/Dogs run off/Politicians lie/I’ve been fired by the boss,” he sings. “It takes one hand to count the things I can count on.” Namely: malted barley and hops from a longneck bottle, which Combs praises with a punctuated roar in the full-throttle choruses.

“Beer Never Broke My Heart,” which shares its name with Combs’ sold-out arena tour, arrives as he’s making a convincing case for himself as country’s newest superstar. His previous single “Beautiful Crazy” actually tied a monitored-era chart record, spending seven consecutive weeks at Number One. His debut album This One’s for You (and its deluxe repackaging) has spent 33 weeks (non-consecutive) atop the album sales chart and is certified Double Platinum. In November, he was named New Artist of the Year at the CMA Awards and in January received a Best New Artist nomination at the Grammy Awards. On Wednesday, Combs picked up a pair of CMT Music Awards nominations, including one for Video of the Year for “She Got the Best of Me.”

This weekend, Combs’ Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour visits Tulsa, Oklahoma; Omaha, Nebraska; and Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, with guests Lanco and Jameson Rodgers.