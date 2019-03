Luke Combs to Headline Arenas on 2019 Fall Tour

In September, Luke Combs opened for Jason Aldean at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. A little over a year later, the “Beautiful Crazy” singer will return to the 20,000-seat venue as a headliner. It’s a remarkable milestone for Combs, who, with just one official album to his credit, has become a bona fide country music superstar.

Combs announced a fall headlining arena tour on Thursday, a run that in addition to Nashville will bring him to major markets like Philadelphia, Phoenix, Cleveland and Pittsburgh. The Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour kicks off September 26th in Rogers, Arkansas, with Morgan Wallen and Jameson Rodgers opening the majority of dates.

Since releasing his debut album This One’s for You in 2017, and the deluxe edition This One’s for You Too, the North Carolina native has become the only artist to ever have his first five singles go Number One on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart. His latest hit “Beautiful Crazy” has been atop the Country Airplay survey for five consecutive weeks. In December, Combs earned a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist.

Here are the new dates for Combs’ fall tour. The summer leg of the Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour, running March through July, is sold out.

September 26 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP§

September 27 — Bloomington, IL @ Grossinger Motors Arena§

September 28 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center§

October 3 — Cape Girardeau, MO @ Show Me Center**

October 4 — Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center**

October 5 — Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena**

October 8 — Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place**

October 10 — Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Center**

October 11 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place**

October 12 — Calgary, AB @ The Scotiabank Saddledome**

October 15 — Missoula, MT @ Adams Center**

October 16 — Bozeman, MT @ Brick Breeden Fieldhouse**

October 18 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center**

October 19 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena**

October 25 — Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center**

October 26 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center**

October 31 — Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center**

November 1 — Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena**

November 2 — Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome**

November 6 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose**

November 8 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena**

November 15 — Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse**

November 16 — Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena**

November 21 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center**

November 22 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena**

November 23 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena**

December 5 — Bossier City, LA @ CenturyLink Center**

December 6 — Lubbock, TX @ United Supermarkets Arena**

December 13 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena**

§with The Cadillac Three and Jameson Rodgers

**with Morgan Wallen and Jameson Rodgers