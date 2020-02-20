Luke Combs Extends 2020 What You See Is What You Get Tour

Luke Combs has extended his headlining What You See Is What You Get Tour through December 2020, adding several new dates with a reconfigured in-the-round stage setup

“I wanted to figure out a way for more of y’all to have an opportunity to come, so we’re putting the stage in the middle of the floor to open up all of the seats in each venue!” Combs wrote on Instagram on Thursday, along with the dates for his new shows.

Among those are Boston’s TD Garden and Combs’ debut at New York’s Madison Square Garden. Supporting him on this leg of the trek will be Ashley McBryde, Drew Parker, and Ray Fulcher, the latter of whom co-wrote Combs’ hits “When It Rains It Pours” and “Even Though I’m Leaving.” Ticket pre-sale begins February 25th at 12 p.m. local time, followed by the public on-sale Friday, February 28th at 10 a.m. local time.

The winter and spring leg of Combs’ What You See Is What You Get Tour got underway earlier in February and resumes in April after Combs returns from a brief European trek. Combs will also return to his home state of North Carolina for his first stadium show, set for May 2nd at his alma mater Appalachian State University’s Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone. The fall leg of the tour picks up in mid-September, following a summer of festival dates, including Carolina Country Music Fest in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and Faster Horses in Brooklyn, Michigan. Additionally, Combs is set to join Tim McGraw for a pair of stadium shows in Los Angeles and Philadelphia.

The tour takes its name from Combs’ second album, which reached the top of sales charts upon its release in November. In February, Combs made his debut as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live.

Luke Combs’ new What You See Is What You Get tour dates:

September 19 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

September 22 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

September 25 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

September 26 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum

October 2 – Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center

October 3 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

October 15 – Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Arena

October 17 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

October 22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivnt Smart Home Arena

November 6 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

November 7 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

November 19 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Arena

November 20 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center

November 21 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

December 1 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

December 4 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden