Rolling Stone

Send Us A Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1318: August 1st, 2018
Read Next Spotify Hits 180 Million Users — and Loses Even More Money Send Us A Tip Subscribe
Country Flag
Home Music Music Country

Luke Bryan’s ‘Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset’ Video Evokes Summer Love

Latest single off Bryan’s ‘What Makes You Country’ album gets the day-on-the-lake visual treatment

By

Reporter

Joseph Hudak's Most Recent Stories

View All

Luke Bryan's new music video for "Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset" evokes summer nostalgia.

It’s been three years since Luke Bryan released his final Spring Break project, but the country star just can’t resist the pull of the water. For the music video for “Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset,” Bryan heads to the lake, serving as a narrator of sorts for a couple’s seasonal romance.

The clip hits all the requisite marks – boats, colorful skies and pretty young people – to summon the warm-weather nostalgia that Bryan sells so well. “Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset,” written by Zach Crowell, Ryan Hurd and Chase McGill, is the third single off Bryan’s latest album, What Makes You Country.

Currently on a tour named after the LP, the Georgia native will perform the first-ever country-music concert at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday. After a successful run as a judge on the American Idol reboot this year, Bryan announced he’ll be returning for the show’s second season on ABC.

In This Article: Luke Bryan

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1318: August 1st, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad