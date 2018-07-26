Luke Bryan’s ‘Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset’ Video Evokes Summer Love

It’s been three years since Luke Bryan released his final Spring Break project, but the country star just can’t resist the pull of the water. For the music video for “Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset,” Bryan heads to the lake, serving as a narrator of sorts for a couple’s seasonal romance.

The clip hits all the requisite marks – boats, colorful skies and pretty young people – to summon the warm-weather nostalgia that Bryan sells so well. “Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset,” written by Zach Crowell, Ryan Hurd and Chase McGill, is the third single off Bryan’s latest album, What Makes You Country.

Currently on a tour named after the LP, the Georgia native will perform the first-ever country-music concert at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday. After a successful run as a judge on the American Idol reboot this year, Bryan announced he’ll be returning for the show’s second season on ABC.