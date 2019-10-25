Luke Bryan’s New Song ‘What She Wants Tonight’ Has the Woman Calling the Shots

After the cheeky hook-up song “Knockin’ Boots,” Luke Bryan drops a hook-up single that aims to be more mature, “What She Wants Tonight.” Written by Bryan with Ross Copperman, Hillary Lindsey, and Jon Nite, the slow-burner casts the narrator as helpless to the titular woman’s desires.

“She walks up, velvet rope unhooks/she snaps her fingers and a drink comes,” sings Bryan in the opening verse as the beat marches behind him. When the chorus hits and the music explodes, the lyrics leave no doubt about whom the singer wants to take control: “She gets what she wants/And I get to be what she wants tonight.”

An accompanying video for “What She Wants Tonight” spotlights a come-hither Bryan, but the action takes place between a seemingly wealthy man and a pretty woman with ulterior motives. There’s seduction in the form of handcuffs — but then she quickly changes the direction of where he thought this night was going.

“I have wanted to get together with this group of writers for a long time,” Bryan said in a statement. “We came up with some really infectious hooks for this song and I think women listeners are going to like that the girl in the song controls the dynamic of the situation. I’ve been wanting to get a big rocking tempo out for some time and this is certainly it.”

Bryan is currently filming the new season of American Idol and will bring his Sunset Repeat Tour to Detroit’s Ford Field on October 25th.