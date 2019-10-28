 Watch Luke Bryan Perform ‘What She Wants Tonight’ on ‘Fallon’ – Rolling Stone
Country Music

Watch Luke Bryan Perform ‘What She Wants Tonight’ on ‘Fallon’

The singer also talks performing at the Super Bowl and judging American Idol

Luke Bryan appeared on The Tonight Show to perform his new single “What She Wants Tonight.” The country singer, who also sat down with host Jimmy Fallon for an interview, gave an impassioned rendition of the song, which was released last week.

“What She Wants Tonight” was written by Bryan with Ross Copperman, Hillary Lindsey, and Jon Nite, and casts the narrator as helpless to the titular woman’s desires. In the late night performance, Bryan gives the lyrics a heartfelt sense of longing. “She walks up, velvet rope unhooks/she snaps her fingers and a drink comes,” he croons, adding on the chorus, “She gets what she wants/And I get to be what she wants tonight.”

During his interview with Fallon, Bryan discussed getting an album of the decade award at the Grand Ole Opry, being a football viewer (he’s a Falcons fan) and performing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl. “It was actually the Falcons,” Bryan remembers of singing at the event. “I sign on to do the Anthem at the Super Bowl and when I got the call, you’re like, ‘Do you really want to put yourself through this mental torture?’ You either get the Anthem right or you don’t, first of all. And then you’re at the Super Bowl doing it. So I sign on to do it and then the Falcons are playing the Patriots in the Super Bowl.” He adds, “I did it where I went out there and performed it without pre-taping it or anything.”

Bryan also talked about American Idol, on which he is currently a judge. “It’s organized chaos,” Bryan says, noting that he initially wasn’t sure of the lineup of judges. “Now, three seasons in, it’s just a fun dynamic.”

