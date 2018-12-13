Luke Bryan and Family Get Outdoors in ‘What Makes You Country’ Video

The holidays are family time for many so it’s fitting that the brand-new Luke Bryan video for his latest single, “What Makes You Country,” features the singer’s sons Bo and Tate, his nephew Til and a few close friends.

Directed by Bryan’s longtime collaborator Michael Monaco and shot last month at the entertainer’s farm south of Nashville, the clip captures Bryan’s sons and friends at play around the farm while he does all the work, playing guitar and singing about the rural life that gave him his “dirt road cred” at the age of 12.

Written by Bryan with Dallas Davidson and Ashley Gorley, “What Makes You Country” is the fourth single from the gold-certified album of the same name. Bryan debuted the tune during the opening of the CMA Awards last month, joined by Luke Combs, Chris Janson, Ashley McBryde and Jon Pardi, giving the newcomers an opportunity to take the spotlight and to demonstrate modern country music’s myriad influences.

Bryan wrapped his headlining What Makes You Country Tour recently, having played 13 of the biggest and most prestigious sports stadiums across North America. He heads to Riviera Maya, Mexico, in January for the fifth annual Crash My Playa festival, with Thomas Rhett, Dustin Lynch and Lauren Alaina among the artists joining him. On March 3rd, he returns, along with Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, for a second season of ABC’s American Idol.