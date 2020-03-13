Luke Bryan Throws a Beach Party in ‘One Margarita’ Video

The coronavirus pandemic be damned, Luke Bryan will not be deterred from having a most excellent time with his friends. The country superstar keeps the dark clouds and anxiety far out of reach in the video for his new song “One Margarita,” filmed during his annual Crash My Playa festival in Mexico.

Surrounded by emerald waters, sandy beaches, and tropical sunshine, Bryan dances along to an equally buoyant melody and groove that’s punctuated by mandolin and peals of Hammond organ. Bryan, who’s no stranger to a party song, looks at the bigger picture of vacation as escape from the stress and anxiety of everyday existence. “One margarita, two margarita, three margarita, shot/Don’t worry ’bout tomorrow, leave all your sorrow out here on the floating dock,” he sings. The video also features cameos by Bryan’s wife Caroline, his mother LeClaire, members of Old Dominion, and Caylee Hammack.

Written by Michael Carter, Matt Dragstrem, and Josh Thompson “One Margarita” is the latest release from Bryan’s upcoming seventh studio album Born Here, Live Here, Die Here. The album also includes “Knockin’ Boots” as well as the current single “What She Wants Tonight.” The album will be released April 24th via Capitol Nashville.

Bryan also has an extensive summer tour lined up beginning May 28th. While many of his fellow country artists have suspended their spring tours due to health concerns, Bryan’s dates — more than two months away — appear to still be on as of now.