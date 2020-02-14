 Luke Bryan's New Song 'Born Here Live Here Die Here': Listen - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1336: Lizzo
Read Next After Bianca Devins' Murderer Pleads Guilty, New Evidence Sheds Light on Her Final Moments Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Luke Bryan Pines for His Small Town on New Song ‘Born Here Live Here Die Here’

Nostalgic ballad hits the sweet spot for the country singer, who launches a summer tour in May

By
Joseph Hudak

Senior Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Joseph Hudak's Most Recent Stories

View All

Luke Bryan will release his new album Born Here Live Here Die Here on April 24th. The Georgia native’s seventh studio LP, it features 10 tracks, including the singles “Knockin’ Boots” and “What She Wants Tonight.” On Friday, Bryan shared the title cut to the album.

A mid-tempo ballad written by Jake Mitchell, Jameson Rodgers, and Josh Thompson, it hits the nostalgic sweet spot for the country singer, as he reminisces about his upbringing and loyalty to his hometown. “Ride the same roads, work the same dirt, go to the same church and drink the same beer,” he sings, drawing a line back to his father and grandfather.

Bryan will launch his Proud to Be Right Here Tour — which takes its name from a line in “Born Here Live Here Die Here” — on May 28th in Cincinnati. Morgan Wallen, Runaway June, and Caylee Hammack are onboard in support.

Here’s the track list for Born Here Live Here Die Here:
1. “Knockin’ Boots” (Hillary Lindsey, Jon Nite, Gordie Sampson)
2. “What She Wants Tonight” (Luke Bryan, Ross Copperman, Hillary Lindsey, Jon Nite)
3. “Born Here Live Here Die Here” (Jake Mitchell, Jameson Rodgers, Josh Thompson)
4. “One Margarita” (Michael Carter, Matt Dragstrem, Josh Thompson)
5. “Too Drunk to Drive” (Luke Bryan, Michael Carter, Brandon Kinney)
6. “Build Me a Daddy” (Jake Mitchell, Josh Thompson, Brett Tyler)
7. “Little Less Broken” (Michael Carter, Lindsay Rimes, Matt Rogers)
8. “For a Boat” (Randy Montana, Josh Thompson, Mike Walker)
9. “Where Are We Goin’” (Luke Bryan, Brent Cobb)
10. “Down to One” (Dallas Davidson, Justin Ebach, Kyle Fishman)

Popular on Rolling Stone

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1336: Lizzo
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.