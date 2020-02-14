Luke Bryan Pines for His Small Town on New Song ‘Born Here Live Here Die Here’

Luke Bryan will release his new album Born Here Live Here Die Here on April 24th. The Georgia native’s seventh studio LP, it features 10 tracks, including the singles “Knockin’ Boots” and “What She Wants Tonight.” On Friday, Bryan shared the title cut to the album.

A mid-tempo ballad written by Jake Mitchell, Jameson Rodgers, and Josh Thompson, it hits the nostalgic sweet spot for the country singer, as he reminisces about his upbringing and loyalty to his hometown. “Ride the same roads, work the same dirt, go to the same church and drink the same beer,” he sings, drawing a line back to his father and grandfather.

Bryan will launch his Proud to Be Right Here Tour — which takes its name from a line in “Born Here Live Here Die Here” — on May 28th in Cincinnati. Morgan Wallen, Runaway June, and Caylee Hammack are onboard in support.

Here’s the track list for Born Here Live Here Die Here:

1. “Knockin’ Boots” (Hillary Lindsey, Jon Nite, Gordie Sampson)

2. “What She Wants Tonight” (Luke Bryan, Ross Copperman, Hillary Lindsey, Jon Nite)

3. “Born Here Live Here Die Here” (Jake Mitchell, Jameson Rodgers, Josh Thompson)

4. “One Margarita” (Michael Carter, Matt Dragstrem, Josh Thompson)

5. “Too Drunk to Drive” (Luke Bryan, Michael Carter, Brandon Kinney)

6. “Build Me a Daddy” (Jake Mitchell, Josh Thompson, Brett Tyler)

7. “Little Less Broken” (Michael Carter, Lindsay Rimes, Matt Rogers)

8. “For a Boat” (Randy Montana, Josh Thompson, Mike Walker)

9. “Where Are We Goin’” (Luke Bryan, Brent Cobb)

10. “Down to One” (Dallas Davidson, Justin Ebach, Kyle Fishman)