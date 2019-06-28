Watch Luke Bryan’s Rain-Soaked ‘Knockin’ Boots’ Video

Luke Bryan has released the video for “Knockin’ Boots,” the latest single from the Georgia native’s yet-untitled forthcoming album. The video features Bryan performing the song in an open-aired bar for a multi-ethnic crowd, who dance, make out and eventually become soaked in a downpour.

Written by veteran songwriters Hillary Lindsey, Gordie Sampson and Jon Nite, “Knockin’ Boots” is the first offering from Bryan after a year and a half of promoting his latest LP, What Makes You Country.

First released in March, “Knockin’ Boots” has already cracked the Top 10 on the country charts, a streak Bryan has kept going for each single he’s released over the past decade. The track is a celebration of things that go naturally together, like birds and bees, ice and whiskey, and he and his lover.

Bryan performed “Boots” on the Academy of Country Music Awards in April and then on the American Idol finale a month later, as well as onstage at Nissan Stadium during CMA Fest, crooning about how “shades need drawing/hearts need falling/boots needs knockin’.”

“From the moment I heard this song I had to get in the studio and record it,” Bryan said upon its release.

Bryan is on the road this summer with his Sunset Repeat Tour, featuring opening acts Cole Swindell and Jon Langston.