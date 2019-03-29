Luke Bryan Sings About Perfect Pairings in New Song ‘Knockin’ Boots’

Luke Bryan celebrates the things that naturally go better together in his new song “Knockin’ Boots.” A stripped-down, rhythmic track, the single is the first fresh music from Bryan since 2017’s What Makes You Country. A new album is expected by the end of the year.

“Birds needs bees/and ice needs whiskey/boys like me need girls like you to kiss me,” he sings, going on to name-check a country staple: Nitty Gritty Dirt Band’s 1987 “Fishin’ in the Dark.” Hillary Lindsey, Gordie Sampson and Jon Nite wrote the song, which features the steamy chorus “shades need drawing/hearts need falling/boots needs knockin’.” It’s a classic Nashville “list” song, but one that seeks to introduce new imagery into the Music Row lyric book.

Bryan, a judge on ABC’s American Idol reboot, is gearing up for his summer trek, the Sunset Repeat Tour kicking off May 31st in Camden, New Jersey, at the BB&T Pavilion. Cole Swindell and new artist Jon Langston open.

What Makes You Country, Bryan’s sixth full-length album, includes the hit singles “Light It Up,” “Most People Are Good,” “Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset” and the title track. The Georgia native, who helped open the Atlanta Braves regular season this week with player-introductions video, is nominated for Entertainer of the Year at the April 7th ACM Awards.