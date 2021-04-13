Luke Bryan Tests Positive for Covid, Won’t Perform at ACM Awards

On Monday, Luke Bryan announced that he had tested positive for Covid-19 and would be unable to participate in that night’s live edition of American Idol. Now a rep for Bryan has confirmed to Rolling Stone that the country star will no longer be appearing on Sunday night’s ACM Awards either.

Bryan, who recently released his latest single “Waves” to country radio, was scheduled to pre-tape his performance for the ACMs, but his positive Covid test scrapped those plans. Bryan is among the nominees for the Academy of Country Music’s top honor on Sunday night, Entertainer of the Year.

Airing on CBS, the 56th ACM Awards present a series of live and pretaped performances at various venues around Nashville and hand out awards in a Covid-safe setting. Last year’s show saw winners like Old Dominion accepting their trophies onstage while wearing masks.

Bryan disclosed his positive test result in a tweet earlier this week. “I’m sad to say I won’t be a part of tonight’s first live @AmericanIdol show,” he wrote. “I tested positive for COVID but I’m doing well and look forward to being back at it soon.” Since 2018, Bryan has been one of three judges on the long-running singing competition, which now airs on ABC. Producers brought back original American Idol judge Paula Abdul to sub for Bryan on Monday.

Along with Bryan’s unexpected absence, the live American Idol broadcast had an extra share of drama: Host Ryan Seacrest announced that Wyatt Pike, the perceived front-runner of this season, had left the show. Circumstances for Pike’s departure were not disclosed.

Bryan released a deluxe edition of his latest album Born Here Live Here Die Here on Friday. The 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards air April 18th at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Miranda Lambert and Elle King are set to open the show with the live debut of their song “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home).”