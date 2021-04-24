Luke Bryan’s 2021 Tour Will Begin in Early July

Luke Bryan has announced a 36-date tour for 2021. The Proud to Be Right Here Tour is scheduled to begin July 8th at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, an outdoor venue in Syracuse, New York. Bryan’s run is the latest in a flurry of country tours to be announced in the last few days and, with its early July launch date, will tentatively put the newly crowned ACM Entertainer of the Year back on the road before any of his peers.

Bryan’s tour will play mostly outdoor venues, including Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Pennsylvania, on July 9th; Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati on July 22nd; and the Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas. But, notably, Bryan will head indoors for his July 30th Nashville homecoming at the Bridgestone Arena. He’s also set to play the indoor Staples Center in L.A. on October 8th.

Dylan Scott, Caylee Hammack, Runaway June, and DJ Rock are among the support acts on the tour. Scott is on all dates except from July 8th through 18, while Hammack is on all dates through August 14th. She’ll be replaced by Runaway June beginning August 19th. Morgan Wallen was originally supposed to join Bryan on the run, but the country singer announced in April that he’d be taking the summer off from touring, including Bryan’s tour, following the controversy that defined his year.

Bryan, who is also a judge on American Idol, accepted his Entertainer of the Year title at last week’s ACM Awards remotely from L.A. after testing positive for Covid-19. He was originally slated to perform in a pretaped segment on the ACMs.

The Proud to Be Right Here Tour begins at least a full week before the tours of any of Bryan’s contemporaries. Chris Stapleton is scheduled to begin his tour July 17th at Wrigley Field in Chicago; Brothers Osborne launch their run July 29th in Philadelphia; Thomas Rhett takes the stage in Alabama on August 13th; and Kane Brown starts up his trek on October 1st in Sacramento. Eric Church will kick off his arena tour on September 17th in Kentucky.

“I can’t believe this moment is nearly here when we get to hop on the tour bus and roll into towns across America and get back to doing what we do best. What we live to do!” Bryan said in a release. Tickets go on sale to the public beginning April 30th.

Here are the dates for Luke Bryan’s Proud to Be Right Here Tour:

July 8 — Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

July 9 — Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

July 10 — Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center

July 16 — Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre

July 17 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 18 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 22 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

July 23 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 24 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

July 30 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

July 31 — Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf

Aug. 5 — Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

Aug. 6 — Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Aug. 7 — Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Aug. 8 — Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion

Aug. 12 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

Aug. 13 — Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 14 — Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

Aug. 19 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Aug. 20 — Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 21 — Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 27 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

Aug. 28 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 29 — Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater

Sept. 3 — Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Amphitheater

Sept. 23 — San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 24 — Phoenix, AZ @ AK-Chin Pavilion

Sept. 30 — Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater

Oct. 1 — Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater

Oct. 2 — Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

Oct. 8 — Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

Oct. 9 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Oct. 10 — Sacramento, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

Oct. 14 — Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

Oct. 15 — Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

Oct. 16 — San Bernardino, CA @ Glen Helen Amphitheater