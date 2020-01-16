Luke Bryan Announces Proud to Be Right Here Tour, Readies New Album

Luke Bryan has plotted out his summer tour dates. The Proud to Be Right Here Tour kicks off May 28th in Cincinnati and runs through October.
“Whiskey Glasses” hitmaker Morgan Wallen will open the bulk of the shows on the nearly 40-date run. “Family Tree” songwriter Caylee Hammack will also be on the tour through July 31st, when the trio Runaway June joins up on August 4th. Tickets for select shows go on sale January 31st.
Along with the tour announce, Bryan says a new album is on the way. Born Here, Live Here, Die Here, with the singles “Knockin’ Boots” and “What She Wants Tonight,” arrives April 24th. Bryan released his last LP, What Makes You Country, in 2017.
On February 16th, Bryan returns to American Idol on ABC as one of three judges on the long-running reality series.
Proud to Be Right Here Tour Dates:
May 28 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
May 29 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
May 30 — Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater
June 5 — Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater
June 18 — Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
June 19 — Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre
June 20 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
June 25 — Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest at American Family Insurance Amphitheater (Morgan Wallen only)
July 16 — San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre (without Morgan Wallen)
July 17 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
July 18 — Sacramento, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
July 23 — Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater
July 24 — Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater
July 25 — Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
July 30 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
July 31 — Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
August 4 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
August 5 — Gilford, NH @ Bank of NH Pavilion
August 6 — Gilford, NH @ Bank of NH Pavilion
August 14 — Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
August 21 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
August 23 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
August 28 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
August 29 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
August 30 — Charleston, SC @ TBA
September 24 — Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
September 25 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
September 26 — Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center
October 1 — Bossier City, LA @ CenturyLink Center
October 2 — Lafayette, LA @ Cajundome
October 8 — Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
October 9 — Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center (without Morgan Wallen)
October 10 — San Bernardino, CA @ Glen Helen Amphitheater (without Morgan Wallen)