Luke Bryan Announces Proud to Be Right Here Tour, Readies New Album

Luke Bryan has plotted out his summer tour dates. The Proud to Be Right Here Tour kicks off May 28th in Cincinnati and runs through October.

“Whiskey Glasses” hitmaker Morgan Wallen will open the bulk of the shows on the nearly 40-date run. “Family Tree” songwriter Caylee Hammack will also be on the tour through July 31st, when the trio Runaway June joins up on August 4th. Tickets for select shows go on sale January 31st.

Along with the tour announce, Bryan says a new album is on the way. Born Here, Live Here, Die Here, with the singles “Knockin’ Boots” and “What She Wants Tonight,” arrives April 24th. Bryan released his last LP, What Makes You Country, in 2017.

On February 16th, Bryan returns to American Idol on ABC as one of three judges on the long-running reality series.

Proud to Be Right Here Tour Dates:

May 28 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

May 29 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

May 30 — Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater

June 5 — Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater

June 18 — Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

June 19 — Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre

June 20 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

June 25 — Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest at American Family Insurance Amphitheater (Morgan Wallen only)

July 16 — San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre (without Morgan Wallen)

July 17 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 18 — Sacramento, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

July 23 — Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater

July 24 — Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater

July 25 — Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

July 30 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

July 31 — Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

August 4 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

August 5 — Gilford, NH @ Bank of NH Pavilion

August 6 — Gilford, NH @ Bank of NH Pavilion

August 14 — Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

August 21 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

August 23 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

August 28 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

August 29 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

August 30 — Charleston, SC @ TBA

September 24 — Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

September 25 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

September 26 — Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center

October 1 — Bossier City, LA @ CenturyLink Center

October 2 — Lafayette, LA @ Cajundome

October 8 — Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

October 9 — Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center (without Morgan Wallen)

October 10 — San Bernardino, CA @ Glen Helen Amphitheater (without Morgan Wallen)