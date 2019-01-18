Luke Bryan Plots 2019 Sunset Repeat Tour

As surely as the seasons will change, Luke Bryan can be counted upon to hit the road during the warm weather months. This year is certainly no exception, with Bryan launching his newly announced Sunset Repeat Tour in late spring.

Taking its name from the 2018 Number One hit “Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset,” the trek will launch May 31st in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with Cole Swindell, newcomer Jon Langston and DJ Rock supporting. As of this announcement, dates are scheduled through October 12th, when Bryan is set to play Raleigh, North Carolina. Of note, Bryan plays back-to-back nights at the Wharf Amphitheater in Orange Beach, Alabama on July 19th and 20th, and no Nashville performance has been announced. These dates do overlap with the 2019 CMA Music Festival, running June 6th – 9th in Nashville, which leaves Sunday, June 9th as a possible date for Bryan to give a Music City performance.

Between his headlining tour dates, Bryan is also going to be a regular at some of the biggest spring and summer festivals. First up, he’ll headline his own Crash My Playa event January 23rd – 26th in Riviera Maya, Mexico, with additional performers including Thomas Rhett, Luke Combs, Dustin Lynch and Lauren Alaina. In April, he’s set for Stagecoach in Indio, California, with appearances at Country Jam in Grand Junction, Colorado, and Country Lakeshake in Chicago also on his itinerary.

What Makes You Country, Bryan’s sixth full-length album, was released in late 2017 and includes previous hits “Light It Up,’ “Most People Are Good” and “Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset.” The album’s title track, a Southern rock-influenced ode to country living in its many and varied forms, is Bryan’s current single.

Luke Bryan’s 2019 Sunset Repeat Tour dates:

May 31 – Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion

June 1 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

June 2 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

June 6 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

June 7 – Burgettstown, PA @ Keybank Pavilion

June 8 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

June 13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

June 14 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

July 11 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 13 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 19 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater

July 20 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater

July 21 – Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater

July 25 – Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

July 26 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

August 17 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 18 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

August 22 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

August 23 – Sacramento, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

August 24 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheater

September 5 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

September 7 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

September 8 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

September 12 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

September 14 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

October 12 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park