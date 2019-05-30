Luke Bryan Announces 2019 Farm Tour Dates

Luke Bryan will once again bring his live show to small farming communities. The country music star and American Idol judge for the past two seasons has announced dates and towns for his 2019 Farm Tour. The annual fall run will play six cities, kicking off September 26th in Marshall, Wisconsin, at the Statz Bros. Farm. He’ll also visit Richland, Michigan; Pleasantville, Ohio; Louisburg, Kansas; Douglass, Kansas; and Norman, Oklahoma. Opening acts for the tour should be announced in the coming weeks.

The “Knockin’ Boots” singer began Farm Tour in 2009 as a way to raise money and awareness for farmers and farm towns. A portion of the trek’s proceeds typically go toward a college scholarship awarded to students from agricultural families or those who are studying agriculture in school.

The Farm Tour dates are woven in between Bryan’s Sunset Repeat Tour, which plays throughout the summer and wraps up October 25th at Ford Field in Detroit. In 2016 Bryan released the Farm Tour five-song EP Farm Tour … Here’s to the Farmer.

Here are the dates and towns for Luke Bryan’s 2019 Farm Tour. According to a Bryan Instagram post, tickets go on sale next week.

September 26 — Marshall, WI @ Statz Bros. Farm

September 27 — Richland, MI @ Stafford Farms

September 28 — Pleasantville, OH @ Miller Family Farms

October 3 — Louisburg, KS @ MC Farms

October 4 — Douglass, KS @ Flying B Ranch

October 5 — Norman, OK @ Adkins Farm