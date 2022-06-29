 Lukas Nelson Shares Harrowing New Song After Overturn of Roe v. Wade - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone

Country Music

Lukas Nelson Mourns Overturn of Roe v. Wade With Chilling New Song

Promise of the Real frontman — and son of Willie Nelson — tells the story of three women forced to carry their pregnancies to term under extreme circumstances

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Lukas Nelson performing with Promise of the Real in May 2022.

Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Promise of the Wheel’s Lukas Nelson — son of Willie Nelson — shared a harrowing new song written in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Nelson posted a video of himself performing the song, along with its lyrics, on Instagram Sunday, saying he’d written the song the night before. Accompanied by some simple acoustic finger-picking, Nelson sings about three women forced to bring their pregnancies to term despite the extreme circumstances surrounding them, such as date rape, incest, and a miscarriage.

“Now the stars don’t shine for her at night,” Nelson sings on the chorus, “They’re just holes in the sky/They don’t give no light/And the darkness lingers/Endlessly/For she must carry the seed.”

Nelson is far from the only musician to speak out against the Supreme Court’s recent decision on abortion rights, nor the only one to share some new music. A few days before the expected ruling was handed down, Ani DiFranco and Pearl Jam’s Stone Gossard released a new song, “Disorders,” to raise awareness for reproductive rights. And after the Court overturned Roe, Cyndi Lauper re-released a rendition of her 1993 abortion rights song, “Sally’s Pigeons.”

© 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC.

