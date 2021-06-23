Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real Perform ‘Perennial Bloom’ on ‘Kimmel’

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live to showcase a live rendition of recent song “Perennial Bloom (Back to You).”

Nelson and his band, who have previously toured with Neil Young, gave the rollicking acoustic number a nostalgic vibe, performing in front of an old-school TV show backdrop. The upbeat song comes off the band’s new album A Few Stars Apart.

The album, which dropped June 11th via Fantasy Records, was recorded over three weeks during the pandemic at RCA Studio A in Nashville with producer Dave Cobb. During recording, Nelson and the band pared down a batch of around 25 songs to the final 11-track collection.

“I have a feeling that people really resonate with songs and lyrics, and when you can connect in that way, I think that it’s almost a deeper connection because you’re actually speaking to someone in their soul,” Nelson recently told Rolling Stone of his songwriting. “Then you use the guitar as a tool to accentuate and bring more emotion to what the melody and the lyrics are doing.”

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real will hit the road in September to support A Few Stars Apart with an extensive headlining tour. Beginning in Southern California in September, the tour will stop at famed venues across the country including Red Rocks in Colorado, First Avenue in Minneapolis, and the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville before wrapping up in November in Portland, Oregon. Supporting acts for the tour have not yet been announced.

Tickets for Nelson’s fall 2021 headlining tour will go on-sale on Friday, June 25th at 10 a.m. local time.