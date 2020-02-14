Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real Preview New Album With Restless ‘Civilized Hell’

On March 27th, Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real will release Naked Garden, a companion album to 2019’s Turn Off the News (Build a Garden) featuring previously unreleased tracks and alternate versions of songs from the same sessions. The lead offering from Naked Garden is a blistering alternate take on “Civilized Hell,” out today.

Where the original version of “Civilized Hell” rode a sunshiny groove and Allmans-style harmonized guitars, this new version feels far more restless and intense. The drums are pushed up in the mix and keeping a brisk tempo, while a slide player and a second electric guitar trade off licks. It’s also a more freewheeling, jam-friendly version of the song, stretching out past five minutes in length and culminating in an extended guitar-solo coda.

Captured during their sessions at Shangri-La and Village Studios, Naked Garden features 10 previously unreleased songs and five alternate takes from Turn off the News (Build a Garden). As the title suggests, some of them are raw and unvarnished, but still show off the band’s connection during the creative process. The upcoming album is available for preorder now.

“Some strings are out of tune. Some lyrics are inconsistent. There’s microphone bleed, tape machine buzz, conversations and laughter between takes…that’s how we like it,” say the band in a release. “Our hope is that Naked Garden offers a glimpse behind the curtain, at POTR in our most raw, honest, and naked state.”

Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real also just announced the Naked Garden Tour 2020, which gets underway March 21st in Plano, Texas, with dates running through May 3rd. They’ll also perform at the Luck Reunion, March 19th, at Willie Nelson’s Luck Ranch outside of Austin.

Naked Garden – track list

“Entirely Different Stars” “Civilized Hell (Alternate Version)” “Back When I Cared” “Movie in My Mind” “Focus on the Music” “My Own Wave” “Fade to Black” “Out in L.A. (Extended Version)” “Couldn’t Break Your Heart” “Speak the Truth” “Civilized Hell (Acoustic Version)” “Bad Case (Alternate Version)” “Stars Made of You (Alternate Version)” “Where Does Love Go (Alternate Version)” “The Way You Say Goodbye (Alternate Version)”

Naked Garden Tour 2020 dates:

March 21 – Plano, TX @ Oak Point Amphitheatre

March 22 – Springfield, MO @ Gillioz Theatre

March 24 – Wichita, KS @ the Cotillion

March 25 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

March 27 – Lincoln, NE @ the Bourbon Theatre

March 28 – Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place

March 29 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

March 31 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

April 1 – Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe at Old National Centre

April 3 – Grand Rapids, MI @ the Intersection

April 4 – Detroit, MI @ St Andrews Hall

April 5 – Covington, KY @ Madison Theater

April 6 – McKees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Live, LLC

April 9 – Athens, OH @ Templeton Blackburn Alumni Memorial AD- OU

April 10 – Lancaster, PA @ Chameleon Club

April 11 – Boston, MA @ Royale

April 13 – Northampton, MA @ the Academy of Music

April 14 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

April 15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

April 16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

April 18 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theater

April 19 – Washington, DC @ the 9:30 Club

April 20 – Richmond, VA @ the National

April 22 – Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre

April 23 – Wilkesboro, NC @ Wilkes Community College

April 25 – Charlotte, NC @ US National Whitewater Center

April 26 – Knoxville, TN @ the Mill & Mine

April 27 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

April 29 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

April 30 – Lubbock, TX @ Lubbock Civic Center

May 2 – Phoenix, AZ @ the Van Buren

May 3 – Redondo Beach, CA @ Seaside Lagoon