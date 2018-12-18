×
Rolling Stone
See Lukas Nelson, Margo Price’s Swooning ‘Find Yourself’ at Wildfire Benefit

Price joined the guitarist onstage in California for a spirited version of Nelson’s song

Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real, Margo Price, Butch Walker, Madisen Ward and new artist Desure were among the acts performing at a benefit concert on Monday night in support of first responders and low-income families affected by the November Woolsey fire in California.

Held at the Canyon Club in Augora, California, the benefit featured a headlining set by Nelson, who welcomed Price to the stage for a performance of his slow-burner “Find Yourself.” Originally appearing on Nelson’s 2017 self-titled LP and featuring Lady Gaga on background vocals, “Find Yourself” becomes a nearly nine-minute jam onstage at the Canyon Club, with Price offering vocal support and keeping time on the tambourine. The highlight, however, is Nelson’s impassioned playing — he rips an intense solo early in the number — and showman’s gift for performing. At one point, he channels James Brown with some quick knee drops before leading a call-and-response chorus with the crowd.

Nelson’s latest release was the EP Forget About Georgia, which featured two different takes on his song “Forgot About Georgia” and a cover of David Bowie’s “Life on Mars?” He also appears in the blockbuster A Star Is Born and on the film’s Grammy-nominated soundtrack. On Tuesday, Nelson and the Promise of the Real announced a headlining concert at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, set for May 17th.

Price, meanwhile, recently played a blistering set opening for Jack White in Nashville and is currently working on her new album, the follow-up to All American Made. She’s scheduled to perform the national anthem at Sunday’s Tennessee Titans game at Nissan Stadium.

