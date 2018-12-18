See Lukas Nelson, Margo Price’s Swooning ‘Find Yourself’ at Wildfire Benefit

Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real, Margo Price, Butch Walker, Madisen Ward and new artist Desure were among the acts performing at a benefit concert on Monday night in support of first responders and low-income families affected by the November Woolsey fire in California.

Held at the Canyon Club in Augora, California, the benefit featured a headlining set by Nelson, who welcomed Price to the stage for a performance of his slow-burner “Find Yourself.” Originally appearing on Nelson’s 2017 self-titled LP and featuring Lady Gaga on background vocals, “Find Yourself” becomes a nearly nine-minute jam onstage at the Canyon Club, with Price offering vocal support and keeping time on the tambourine. The highlight, however, is Nelson’s impassioned playing — he rips an intense solo early in the number — and showman’s gift for performing. At one point, he channels James Brown with some quick knee drops before leading a call-and-response chorus with the crowd.

Nelson’s latest release was the EP Forget About Georgia, which featured two different takes on his song “Forgot About Georgia” and a cover of David Bowie’s “Life on Mars?” He also appears in the blockbuster A Star Is Born and on the film’s Grammy-nominated soundtrack. On Tuesday, Nelson and the Promise of the Real announced a headlining concert at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, set for May 17th.

Price, meanwhile, recently played a blistering set opening for Jack White in Nashville and is currently working on her new album, the follow-up to All American Made. She’s scheduled to perform the national anthem at Sunday’s Tennessee Titans game at Nissan Stadium.