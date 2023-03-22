Lukas Nelson and Lainey Wilson Say Seize the Night on New Duet ‘More Than Friends’

Lukas Nelson and Lainey Wilson lobby for a night with benefits (and zero regrets) in their spunky new duet “More Than Friends.” It’s a bright, rollicking country-rock anthem and announces Nelson’s new album, Sticks and Stones, the follow-up to Nelson’s A Few Stars Apart.

“Let’s pretend we’re more than friends tonight,” Nelson sings, teeing up the cheeky message of the collab, before both harmonize on the carpe diem pre-chorus: “Forget tomorrow, we can face the music then/but I promise you tonight will never end.”

“More Than Friends” is the first taste of Nelson’s upcoming LP Sticks and Stones, due July 14. In a statement, the singer-guitarist (and son of the legendary Willie Nelson) says he always envisioned the song as a duet. “I am a big fan of Lainey and she was at the top of my list of artists I wanted to sing with me on this track,” he said. “When we sent her the song, I was thrilled to hear back that she loved it and wanted to do it.”

Sticks and Stones is an album about "celebrating the human connection, joy and excitement," Nelson said. "We went from quiet and introspective on A Few Stars Apart to something big and fun to really showcase the band's talent and performance. You can listen to the album Sticks and Stones from start to finish and get the songs to dance to and then the quiet, poignant songs. To me, this album is the perfect setlist."

Wilson has been on a hot streak since the release of her 2021 album Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’, winning CMA and ACM awards and scoring hits with collaborators like Hardy and Cole Swindell. She’s currently on a headlining tour in support of her follow-up LP, Bell Bottom Country. Wilson also appears on the new country tribute album to the Rolling Stones, Stoned Cold Country, covering “You Can’t Always Get What You Want.”

Sticks and Stones Track List

1. “Sticks and Stones”

2. “Alcohallelujah”

3. “Every Time I Drink”

4. “More Than Friends” (feat. Lainey Wilson)

5. “Ladder of Love”

6. “Wrong House”

7. “Icarus”

8. “If I Didn’t Love You”

9. “Overpass”

10. “Lying”

11. “All Four Winds”

12. “The View”