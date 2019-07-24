Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real Strip Down for ‘Where Does Love Go’

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real turn off the amps for a wistful set of acoustic performances —”Bad Case” and “Where Does Love Go” — released Wednesday as part of Vevo’s live sessions.

Though joined by the full cast of his band Promise of the Real, Nelson gives the songs — both of which were featured on last month’s new Turn Off the News (Build a Garden) LP — some easy, stripped-down readings for the sit-down recordings taped in New York City. With dual acoustic guitars, a lone snare drum, and a pair of bongos high in the mix, “Bad Case” sheds its lush, Traveling Wilburys-meets-Allman-Brothers arrangement to showcase Nelson’s raspy vocal. The band’s singsong harmonies are even more up front on “Where Does Love Go,” which shuffles along with a gentle reverence.

The follow-up to the band’s self-titled breakthrough from 2017, Turn Off the News (Build a Garden) was released June 14th. Nelson and Promise of the Real play Orange County Fair in Middletown, New York, on Wednesday, before appearing at Newport Folk Festival in Newport, Rhode Island, this Friday, July 26th. In May, Nelson and company opened for the Who at a tour date in Nashville and will continue to entertain classic-rock crowds when they open for the Rolling Stones on August 5th in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and August 14th in Seattle. He’s also slated to join his father Willie Nelson at the 2019 Farm Aid benefit on September 21st in East Troy, Wisconsin.