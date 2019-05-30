Watch Lukas Nelson Play a Cowboy with a Broken Heart in ‘Bad Case’ Video

In the last month, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real played a sold-out show at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, opened for the Who, and backed Neil Young at several shows on the West Coast.

Today, they release the music video for “Bad Case,” a hard-charging rocker Nelson wrote with the Traveling Wilburys in mind, from their new album Turn Off the News (Build a Garden), out June 14th. Fittingly, the video was co-directed by Adria Petty, Tom Petty’s daughter, who has also directed videos for Beyoncé, Regina Spektor and more. Alan Bibby, who collaborated with Petty on Coldplay and Rihanna’s “Princess of China” video, served as co-director.

The video, in which Lukas plays the role of a cowboy with a broken heart, was filmed at the Nelson family’s Luck Ranch in Texas and inspired by Sergio Leone’s Westerns, Easy Rider and psychedelic imagery, Petty said in an e-mail. “Lukas and Promise of the Real are amazing musicians and human beings, so it was a huge honor to work on this collaboration shoulder to shoulder,” she said.

Promise of the Real are one of the hardest-touring bands of the summer. Their schedule includes dates with Neil Young, Zac Brown Band, Steve Earle and their own headlining shows. They will also perform on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert on June 17th.