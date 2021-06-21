Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real Announce Fall Headlining Tour

Lukas Nelson will be taking his band Promise of the Real on an extensive headlining tour this fall in support his recent album A Few Stars Apart. Beginning in Southern California in September, the tour will stop at famed venues across the country including Red Rocks in Colorado, First Avenue in Minneapolis, and the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville before wrapping up in November in Portland, Oregon. Supporting acts for the tour have not yet been announced.
A Few Stars Apart, Nelson’s seventh album with Promise of the Real, was produced by Dave Cobb. The album was recorded at Nashville’s RCA Studio A over a two-week stretch last fall. During recording, Nelson and the band pared down a batch of around 25 songs to the final 11-track collection.
“I have a feeling that people really resonate with songs and lyrics, and when you can connect in that way, I think that it’s almost a deeper connection because you’re actually speaking to someone in their soul,” the 32 year-old singer-songwriter and son of Willie Nelson told Rolling Stone earlier this month. “Then you use the guitar as a tool to accentuate and bring more emotion to what the melody and the lyrics are doing.”
Tickets for Nelson’s fall 2021 headlining tour will go on-sale on Friday, June 25th at 10 a.m. local time.
Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real tour dates:
September 3 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s
September 4 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up
September 5 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up
September 7 – Pomona, CA @ Glass House
September 9 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Theatre
September 10 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst
September 11 – Mill Valley, CA @ Sound Summit Festival at Mt. Tamalpais State Park
September 14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre
September 15 – Steamboat Springs, CO @ Strings Music Pavilion
September 17 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
September 21 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
September 22 – Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place
September 28 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
September 29 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
September 30 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre
October 2 – Covington, KY @ Madison Theatre
October 3 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
October 4 – Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe at Old National Centre
October 7 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
October 8 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection
October 11 – McKees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Live
October 12 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall
October 13 – Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall
October 15 – Boston, MA @ Royale
October 16 – Providence, RI @ Fete
October 17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
October 18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
October 20 – Northampton, MA @ The Academy of Music
October 22 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre
October 23 – Washington DC @ Lincoln Theatre
October 24 – Richmond, VA @ The National
October 26 – Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre
October 28 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
October 29 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine
October 30 – Atlanta, GA @ Roxy
November 2 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
November 4 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
November 5 – Wichita, KS @ The Cotillion
November 6 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
November 8 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
November 9 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater
November 11 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
November 12 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
November 13 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
November 15 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre
November 16 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre
November 21 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
November 22 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom