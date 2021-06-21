Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real Announce Fall Headlining Tour

Lukas Nelson will be taking his band Promise of the Real on an extensive headlining tour this fall in support his recent album A Few Stars Apart. Beginning in Southern California in September, the tour will stop at famed venues across the country including Red Rocks in Colorado, First Avenue in Minneapolis, and the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville before wrapping up in November in Portland, Oregon. Supporting acts for the tour have not yet been announced.

A Few Stars Apart, Nelson’s seventh album with Promise of the Real, was produced by Dave Cobb. The album was recorded at Nashville’s RCA Studio A over a two-week stretch last fall. During recording, Nelson and the band pared down a batch of around 25 songs to the final 11-track collection.

“I have a feeling that people really resonate with songs and lyrics, and when you can connect in that way, I think that it’s almost a deeper connection because you’re actually speaking to someone in their soul,” the 32 year-old singer-songwriter and son of Willie Nelson told Rolling Stone earlier this month. “Then you use the guitar as a tool to accentuate and bring more emotion to what the melody and the lyrics are doing.”

Tickets for Nelson’s fall 2021 headlining tour will go on-sale on Friday, June 25th at 10 a.m. local time.

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real tour dates:

September 3 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s

September 4 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up

September 5 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up

September 7 – Pomona, CA @ Glass House

September 9 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Theatre

September 10 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

September 11 – Mill Valley, CA @ Sound Summit Festival at Mt. Tamalpais State Park

September 14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre

September 15 – Steamboat Springs, CO @ Strings Music Pavilion

September 17 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

September 21 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

September 22 – Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place

September 28 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

September 29 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

September 30 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

October 2 – Covington, KY @ Madison Theatre

October 3 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

October 4 – Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe at Old National Centre

October 7 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

October 8 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection

October 11 – McKees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Live

October 12 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall

October 13 – Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall

October 15 – Boston, MA @ Royale

October 16 – Providence, RI @ Fete

October 17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

October 18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

October 20 – Northampton, MA @ The Academy of Music

October 22 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre

October 23 – Washington DC @ Lincoln Theatre

October 24 – Richmond, VA @ The National

October 26 – Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre

October 28 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

October 29 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine

October 30 – Atlanta, GA @ Roxy

November 2 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

November 4 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

November 5 – Wichita, KS @ The Cotillion

November 6 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

November 8 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

November 9 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater

November 11 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

November 12 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

November 13 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

November 15 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

November 16 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

November 21 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

November 22 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom