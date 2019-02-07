Willie Nelson, Steve Earle, Mavis Staples Set for 2019 Luck Reunion

The Luck Reunion at Willie Nelson’s Texas ranch has become an annual tradition, as well as something of an escape for a lucky few from the crowded South by Southwest conference in nearby Austin. Set for March 14th, the 2019 Luck Reunion will feature performances by Nelson, Steve Earle & the Dukes, Mavis Staples, Low Cut Connie and Nathaniel Rateliff, among numerous others.
With performances happening on five different stages, the 2019 Luck Reunion offers a wide array of sounds, from country to soul, rock to blues. Other performers at the event include Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Marcus King Band, Shakey Graves, Courtney Marie Andrews, Yola, Brandy Zdan, Hayes Carll, Strand of Oaks, the Nude Party, Quaker City Nighthawks, the Cactus Blossoms, Cedric Burnside and Nicole Atkins. Additionally, country-punk singer Jade Jackson will headline the Saloon Stage and perform with surprise guests.
Nelson’s property in Spicewood, Texas, which includes the Western set of his Red Headed Stranger film, has hosted the Reunion since 2016 along with numerous other musical events throughout the year. Tickets are often tough to come by, but this year the event has instituted a lottery system with periodic drawings for attendees who submit their names.
On Wednesday night, Nelson was honored by the Producers & Engineers Wing of the Recording Academy at a special Grammy Week event that included tributes by Kacey Musgraves, Dave Matthews and his sons Lukas and Micah.
2019 Luck Reunion lineup:
World Headquarters Stage
Willie Nelson & Family
Steve Earle & The Dukes
Shakey Graves
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real
The Marcus King Band
Matthew Logan Vasquez
Illuminati Hotties
Particle Kid
Paula Nelson & Jesse Dayton
Sources Stage
Mavis Staples
Mountain Man
Courtney Marie Andrews
Haley Heynderickx
Angie McMahon
Yola
Sunny War
Brandy Zdan
Revival Tent
Hayes Carll
Strand Of Oaks
Langhorne Slim & The Law
Low Cut Connie
The Nude Party
Quaker City Nighthawks
Thomas Csorba
E.B. The Younger
Logan Ledger
Chapel Stage
Nathaniel Rateliff
Cedric Burnside
Nicole Atkins & Jim Sclavunos
The Cactus Blossoms
Dylan LeBlanc
J.S. Ondara
Billy Strings
Lola Kirke
Waylon Payne
