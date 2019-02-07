Willie Nelson, Steve Earle, Mavis Staples Set for 2019 Luck Reunion

The Luck Reunion at Willie Nelson’s Texas ranch has become an annual tradition, as well as something of an escape for a lucky few from the crowded South by Southwest conference in nearby Austin. Set for March 14th, the 2019 Luck Reunion will feature performances by Nelson, Steve Earle & the Dukes, Mavis Staples, Low Cut Connie and Nathaniel Rateliff, among numerous others.

With performances happening on five different stages, the 2019 Luck Reunion offers a wide array of sounds, from country to soul, rock to blues. Other performers at the event include Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Marcus King Band, Shakey Graves, Courtney Marie Andrews, Yola, Brandy Zdan, Hayes Carll, Strand of Oaks, the Nude Party, Quaker City Nighthawks, the Cactus Blossoms, Cedric Burnside and Nicole Atkins. Additionally, country-punk singer Jade Jackson will headline the Saloon Stage and perform with surprise guests.

Nelson’s property in Spicewood, Texas, which includes the Western set of his Red Headed Stranger film, has hosted the Reunion since 2016 along with numerous other musical events throughout the year. Tickets are often tough to come by, but this year the event has instituted a lottery system with periodic drawings for attendees who submit their names.

On Wednesday night, Nelson was honored by the Producers & Engineers Wing of the Recording Academy at a special Grammy Week event that included tributes by Kacey Musgraves, Dave Matthews and his sons Lukas and Micah.

2019 Luck Reunion lineup:

World Headquarters Stage

Willie Nelson & Family

Steve Earle & The Dukes

Shakey Graves

Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real

The Marcus King Band

Matthew Logan Vasquez

Illuminati Hotties

Particle Kid

Paula Nelson & Jesse Dayton

Sources Stage

Mavis Staples

Mountain Man

Courtney Marie Andrews

Haley Heynderickx

Angie McMahon

Yola

Sunny War

Brandy Zdan

Revival Tent

Hayes Carll

Strand Of Oaks

Langhorne Slim & The Law

Low Cut Connie

The Nude Party

Quaker City Nighthawks

Thomas Csorba

E.B. The Younger

Logan Ledger

Chapel Stage

Nathaniel Rateliff

Cedric Burnside

Nicole Atkins & Jim Sclavunos

The Cactus Blossoms

Dylan LeBlanc

J.S. Ondara

Billy Strings

Lola Kirke

Waylon Payne