Luck Reunion Returns With Willie Nelson, Japanese Breakfast, Charley Crockett

Luck Reunion, the all-day celebration of music held on site at Willie Nelson’s Spicewood, Texas, ranch, resumes after a two-year pandemic interruption. Set for Thursday, March 17, during South by Southwest’s music week in nearby Austin, the 10th installment announced its lineup on Thursday.

Willie Nelson and Family top a diverse bill that includes rock bands, troubadours, up-and-comers, and lifers. Black Lips, Charley Crockett, Tré Burt, Neal Francis, Lily Meola, and Lucero are all part of the lineup. Other notables include Japanese Breakfast, 49 Winchester, Adia Victoria, Steve Gunn, S.G. Goodman, and Weyes Blood. (See the full lineup below.)

The Luck Reunion news coincides with the announcement of the inaugural Spring Concert Series at the ranch, an Old West movie set on which Nelson filmed the 1986 Western Red Headed Stranger. The concert series begins March 18 with Jason Isbell. Future installments include Shakey Graves and Modest Mouse.

Nelson’s performance at the Luck Reunion is one of the country music legend’s scattered, mainly outdoor, tour dates for 2021. He’s also set to play New Orleans’ Jazz Fest in May and the Windy City Smokeout in Chicago in August.

Luck Reunion lineup:

49 Winchester

Abby Hamilton

Abraham Alexander

Adia Victoria

Allison Russell

Bendigo Fletcher

Black Lips

BMI Songwriters Circle feat. Jackie Venson, Suzanne Santo & Aaron Raitiere

Charley Crockett

Chuck Prophet & The Mission Express

Danielle Ponder

David Beck’s Tejano Weekend

Delta Spirit

Ida Mae

Japanese Breakfast

Jim Francis

Jim Keller

Jonathan Terrell

Leslie Mendelson

Lily Meola

Lost Gonzo Band with Michael Martin Murphey

Lucero

Neal Francis

Night Moves

Particle Kid

Ryan Quiet

Seratones

S.G. Goodman

Steve Gunn (full band)

Sunflower Bean

SUSTO

Tami Neilson

Tré Burt (solo)

Weyes Blood (solo)

Willie Nelson and Family