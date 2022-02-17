 2022 Luck Reunion Lineup: Willie Nelson, Allison Russell, Lucero - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone

Country Music

Luck Reunion Returns With Willie Nelson, Japanese Breakfast, Charley Crockett

After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the eclectic day of music at Nelson’s Texas ranch resumes with Lucero, Black Lips, Allison Russell, and more

By
Joseph Hudak

Senior Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Willie Nelson, Luck ReunionWillie Nelson, Luck Reunion

Willie Nelson performs at his Luck ranch in Spicewood, Texas, in 2018. Nelson returns to headline this year's Luck Reunion.

Gary Miller/GettyImages

Luck Reunion, the all-day celebration of music held on site at Willie Nelson’s Spicewood, Texas, ranch, resumes after a two-year pandemic interruption. Set for Thursday, March 17, during South by Southwest’s music week in nearby Austin, the 10th installment announced its lineup on Thursday.

Willie Nelson and Family top a diverse bill that includes rock bands, troubadours, up-and-comers, and lifers. Black Lips, Charley Crockett, Tré Burt, Neal Francis, Lily Meola, and Lucero are all part of the lineup. Other notables include Japanese Breakfast, 49 Winchester, Adia Victoria, Steve Gunn, S.G. Goodman, and Weyes Blood. (See the full lineup below.)

The Luck Reunion news coincides with the announcement of the inaugural Spring Concert Series at the ranch, an Old West movie set on which Nelson filmed the 1986 Western Red Headed Stranger. The concert series begins March 18 with Jason Isbell. Future installments include Shakey Graves and Modest Mouse.

Nelson’s performance at the Luck Reunion is one of the country music legend’s scattered, mainly outdoor, tour dates for 2021. He’s also set to play New Orleans’ Jazz Fest in May and the Windy City Smokeout in Chicago in August.

Luck Reunion lineup:
49 Winchester
Abby Hamilton
Abraham Alexander
Adia Victoria
Allison Russell
Bendigo Fletcher
Black Lips
BMI Songwriters Circle feat. Jackie Venson, Suzanne Santo & Aaron Raitiere
Charley Crockett
Chuck Prophet & The Mission Express
Danielle Ponder
David Beck’s Tejano Weekend
Delta Spirit
Ida Mae
Japanese Breakfast
Jim Francis
Jim Keller
Jonathan Terrell
Leslie Mendelson
Lily Meola
Lost Gonzo Band with Michael Martin Murphey
Lucero
Neal Francis
Night Moves
Particle Kid
Ryan Quiet
Seratones
S.G. Goodman
Steve Gunn (full band)
Sunflower Bean
SUSTO
Tami Neilson
Tré Burt (solo)
Weyes Blood (solo)
Willie Nelson and Family

In This Article: Luck Reunion, Willie Nelson

