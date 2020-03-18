Luck Reunion 2020 Revived as Free Livestream

Following its cancellation alongside many other marquee spring events due to the spread of COVID-19, Luck Reunion will live on in 2020 as a virtual festival under the name “Til Further Notice” and featuring many of the performers originally slated to participate this year. The free livestream, filmed by many of the artists themselves, will take place Thursday, March 19th at 6 p.m. CT.

Artists confirmed to perform include many familiar faces and a few first-timers, led as always by Willie Nelson and featuring appearances by Lukas Nelson, Micah Nelson, Jewel, Nathaniel Rateliff, Paul Cauthen, Margo Price & Jeremy Ivey, Randy Houser, David Ramirez, Tre Burt, Ian Ferguson, Devon Gilfillian, Early James, Sunny War, and Ida Mae, with more to be announced. Fans will have the option to donate to artists via a digital tip jar, with tips being divided equally among the performers to do with as they please.

“Everyone in our community is gutted. We are gutted. We couldn’t just sit around on Thursday when our event was supposed to take place, knowing that other producers and artists in our industry are also isolated and out of work. This is our effort to bring back a bit of the Luck spirit, and to try to raise money for the people and charities we care about so deeply,” Matt Bizer, co-founder of Luck Productions, said in a release.

Many artists will be performing from their own homes, but a select few will broadcast their sets from Arlyn Studios in Austin, Texas. The livestream can be viewed between 6 and 11 p.m. CT at luckreunion.com/tilfurthernotice, www.twitch.tv/luckreunion, and facebook.com/lucktexasreunion.