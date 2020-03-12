Luck Reunion 2020 Canceled Over Growing Coronavirus Crisis

The 2020 Luck Reunion, the annual daylong music festival on Willie Nelson’s Luck, Texas, ranch, is the latest casualty of the coronavirus threat. Organizers for the concert announced that this year’s installment won’t go ahead as planned.

“Turn out the lights. The party’s over. We’re lucked if we don’t…for now. We are devastated to announce that today we were notified by Travis County officials that Luck Reunion 2020 must be rescheduled. We agree with the decision and stand with the county in taking all precautions to protect your health and safety first,” a statement read.

Tickets for this year’s event, which sells out almost immediately, will be honored at the 2021 Luck Reunion. “We plan to introduce additional programming and are in the process of deciding how to best proceed,” the statement continued. “This is a blow to our business, workers, community of artists, sponsors, and most all you, our loyal friends and fans. We will pick up the pieces together and continue to support local businesses in our shared commitment to good music and art.”

For more information, ticketholders can email support@amplitix.com.

Along with Nelson’s headlining set, the 2020 Luck lineup included performances by Lucinda Williams, Margo Price, Orville Peck, Amanda Shires, Shooter Jennings, and more. The cancellation of Luck is the latest blow for the Austin, Texas, area, which was forced to cancel the SXSW festival and conference last week. Presently, the Campfire Gathering in nearby Dripping Springs, Texas, is going ahead on March 16th and 17th.