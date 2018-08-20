Lucinda Williams Plots ‘Car Wheels on a Gravel Road’ Anniversary Tour

Lucinda Williams will mark the 20th anniversary of her Grammy-winning LP Car Wheels on a Gravel Road with a 10-city tour this fall. Launching November 2nd in Collingswood, New Jersey, the trek includes a two-night stand at the Paradise in Boston, with stops in New York, Chicago and Toronto, Ontario. Williams will perform the critically acclaimed album in its entirety, followed by a second set of songs from throughout her career.

The late Nineties recording — then shelving and re-recording — of Car Wheels on a Gravel Road is now the stuff of legend. Its genesis coincides with the birth of the Americana radio format and with masterful nods to country, blues and rock, the finished product, released in June 1998, reflects the cornerstones of that burgeoning movement. The LP, which featured appearances from Buddy Miller, Jim Lauderdale, Emmylou Harris and Ray Kennedy, also included the participation of Steve Earle and Gurf Morlix, both of whom individually figured into the largely unsuccessful first attempts to produce the LP. Morlix had produced and played guitar on Williams’ earlier albums, but by 1996, as recording of Car Wheels got underway, their professional relationship had reached its breaking point.

Roy Bittan, of Springsteen’s E Street Band, would complete production on the record, which ultimately earned Williams a Grammy for Best Contemporary Folk Album. Mary Chapin Carpenter’s cover of Williams’ “Passionate Kisses” also won Williams a Grammy for Best Country Song. Earlier this year, the songwriter announced that she will publish her as-yet-untitled memoir in 2020.

Most tickets for the upcoming tour will go on sale Thursday, August 23rd.

Here are the Car Wheels on a Gravel Road 20th Anniversary Tour dates:

November 2 – Collingswood, NJ @ The Scottish Rite

November 3 – Northampton, MA @ The Calvin Theatre

November 5-6 – Boston, MA @ The Paradise

November 7 – New York, NY @ The Beacon Theatre

November 9 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

November 10 – Norwalk, CT @ Wall Street Theater

November 11 – Lebanon, NH @ Lebanon Opera House

November 13 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

November 14 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre

November 16 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

November 17 – Berwyn, IL @ FitzGerald’s *

* Benefit shows for Oak Park River Forest Food Pantry